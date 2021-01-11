Tailwind Technologies Adds Capabilities of Dawley Aviation & Dawley Manufacturing to General Aviation Portfolio

One Propeller Place Piqua, OH 45356

These most recent acquisitions further Tailwind Technologies’ commitment to the future of the general aviation industry.”
— ailwind President James W. Brown, III
PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailwind Technologies’ sister operating companies, AMI-AWI, have acquired the assets of Dawley Aviation and Dawley Manufacturing. AMI-AWI are industry leaders in aviation component manufacturing, tubular components, thin-wall welding, precision machining, and exhaust systems.

Both of the newly acquired companies also serve the general aviation market, as do other Tailwind portfolio companies, including Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Technologies and Quality Aircraft Accessories Holding Corporation.

Dawley Aviation supplies repaired, overhauled and remanufactured exhaust systems, utilizing excellent welding techniques. And Dawley Manufacturing provides custom metal fabrication, tube bending and metal finishing parts, most notably to Cirrus Aircraft.

Continuing Commitment to General Aviation

“These most recent acquisitions further Tailwind Technologies’ commitment to the future of the general aviation industry,” said Tailwind President James W. Brown, III. “In addition, the competencies of Dawley Aviation and Dawley Manufacturing add to AMI-AWI’s original equipment parts capabilities and solidify its position as a market leader in exhaust repair,” he added.

Owner/Founder Larry Dawley will become Senior Vice President of AMI-AWI. “I am thrilled with the acquisition and looking forward to putting my experience and know-how to work to help grow the business,” Dawley said.

AMI specializes in machining and welding with a focus on bending and welding tube assemblies for jet engines and airframes, as well as metal details for AWI’s exhaust and engine mount business. AMI is also a supplier to Hartzell Engine Technologies, providing welded sheet metal and tubes for the cabin heater product line. AWI is the world leader in new and overhauled exhaust systems and engine mounts. For more info go to https://awi-ami.com.

Tailwind Technologies Inc. has been an active acquirer of companies and product lines since 2004. It is organized to facilitate growth both organically and through acquisitions.

Tailwind’s platform companies are held as subsidiaries and operate as stand-alone businesses with independent management teams. Tailwind continues to seek strategic add-ons to existing operating companies and desires to add another platform company that has the ability to grow organically and/or by add-on acquisitions.

What makes Tailwind unique is a deep bench of operating talent mated to a portfolio of core competencies that can be applied with the speed, flexibility and efficiency that a privately held business can deliver. That ability to leverage talent and skills alongside the operating company’s management team has been a successful formula.

This approach keeps management empowered and maintains the culture of the company. Tailwind prides itself in creating a smooth transition to new ownership since many of the acquisitions have been founder or founder family owned. For more info go to https://www.tailwindtechnologiesinc.com/.

Jim Gregory for Tailwind Technologies
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

Tailwind Technologies Adds Capabilities of Dawley Aviation & Dawley Manufacturing to General Aviation Portfolio

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Tailwind Technologies
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
AviationManuals Introduces Part 135 Suite Making Regulatory Compliance Easier
Tailwind Technologies Adds Capabilities of Dawley Aviation & Dawley Manufacturing to General Aviation Portfolio
AviationManuals Designated as IS-BAO Programme Support Affiliate
View All Stories From This Author