Tailwind Technologies Adds Capabilities of Dawley Aviation & Dawley Manufacturing to General Aviation Portfolio
These most recent acquisitions further Tailwind Technologies’ commitment to the future of the general aviation industry.”PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailwind Technologies’ sister operating companies, AMI-AWI, have acquired the assets of Dawley Aviation and Dawley Manufacturing. AMI-AWI are industry leaders in aviation component manufacturing, tubular components, thin-wall welding, precision machining, and exhaust systems.
— ailwind President James W. Brown, III
Both of the newly acquired companies also serve the general aviation market, as do other Tailwind portfolio companies, including Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Technologies and Quality Aircraft Accessories Holding Corporation.
Dawley Aviation supplies repaired, overhauled and remanufactured exhaust systems, utilizing excellent welding techniques. And Dawley Manufacturing provides custom metal fabrication, tube bending and metal finishing parts, most notably to Cirrus Aircraft.
Continuing Commitment to General Aviation
“These most recent acquisitions further Tailwind Technologies’ commitment to the future of the general aviation industry,” said Tailwind President James W. Brown, III. “In addition, the competencies of Dawley Aviation and Dawley Manufacturing add to AMI-AWI’s original equipment parts capabilities and solidify its position as a market leader in exhaust repair,” he added.
Owner/Founder Larry Dawley will become Senior Vice President of AMI-AWI. “I am thrilled with the acquisition and looking forward to putting my experience and know-how to work to help grow the business,” Dawley said.
AMI specializes in machining and welding with a focus on bending and welding tube assemblies for jet engines and airframes, as well as metal details for AWI’s exhaust and engine mount business. AMI is also a supplier to Hartzell Engine Technologies, providing welded sheet metal and tubes for the cabin heater product line. AWI is the world leader in new and overhauled exhaust systems and engine mounts. For more info go to https://awi-ami.com.
Tailwind Technologies Inc. has been an active acquirer of companies and product lines since 2004. It is organized to facilitate growth both organically and through acquisitions.
Tailwind’s platform companies are held as subsidiaries and operate as stand-alone businesses with independent management teams. Tailwind continues to seek strategic add-ons to existing operating companies and desires to add another platform company that has the ability to grow organically and/or by add-on acquisitions.
What makes Tailwind unique is a deep bench of operating talent mated to a portfolio of core competencies that can be applied with the speed, flexibility and efficiency that a privately held business can deliver. That ability to leverage talent and skills alongside the operating company’s management team has been a successful formula.
This approach keeps management empowered and maintains the culture of the company. Tailwind prides itself in creating a smooth transition to new ownership since many of the acquisitions have been founder or founder family owned. For more info go to https://www.tailwindtechnologiesinc.com/.
