A Helping Hand for Guitarists and Musicians During the Pandemic
Musicincite, Ltd. offers a 30-Day Free Trial, No Strings Attached!
No one is hit harder during this pandemic than musicians. We can't even jam with our friends! We sincerely hope our free 30-day download goes to helping out.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The challenges faced by musicians during this pandemic are no greater than anyone else, except that playing and jamming is their passion and desire! Whether it's at your local pub or in front of 100s of adoring fans, or just in your garage with band mates. At MusicIncite, we wanted to lend a helping hand. Here's a great way to work on technique, sharpen your skills in harmony, rhythm and aural recognition. Explore new sounds and ideas, practice improvisation, share online with band mates and more... Just provide your name and email to download: emuso/Studio - Music’s Ultimate Help System, for a 30-day free trial. Visit: https://emuso.buzz/trial
— Jerry Kramskoy, Founder & Musician
Our Leader & Guitarist!
Jerry Kramskoy, founder and CEO & CTO states, “No one is hit harder during this pandemic than musicians. We're not allowed to perform. We can't even jam with our friends! At MusicIncite, we wanted to try and provide extra inspiration, as musicians are at home to practice, explore and learn more on their musical journey! We sincerely hope our free 30-day download goes to helping out.”
What is emuso/Studio?
Emuso/Studio reveals the inherent simplicity in the building blocks of music, namely; melody, harmony, and rhythm. We break these down for you to see, hear, touch, know, practice, and understand. With this simple, rapid and intuitive way of learning about music, you quickly build unshakable musical confidence and competence, while establishing a pool of musical knowledge.
Emuso/Studio, is our flagship music software platform. It adds video, audio and mini-based lessons along with your own musical assistant within the environment. Choose your direction and work at your own pace. Emuso was designed to allow you to see, hear, touch, and play with the building blocks of music and understand their patterns and relationships on the instrument of your choice.
(Guitar / Bass / Violin / Piano)
It includes interactive eBooks and lessons. Now with a 30-Day, “no strings attached” trial... what’s stopping you? Link: https://emuso.buzz/trial
About MusicIncite, Limited
MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013 with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-cultured music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe that everyone should be equipped to join in the global conversation that is music. Our flagship music software platform is designed for all musicians who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, explore, and practice music. Emuso/Studio can be used as a stand-alone or a complementary adjunct to music education that employs music notation. It empowers musicians to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are underdeveloped. We have employed natural learning processes that surface through innovations in media synchronization and through the UI design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz
