Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4300 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, January 8, 2021, in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, in the stairwell of an apartment building, suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

On Friday, January 8, 2021, 48 year-old Darian Malcolm, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

