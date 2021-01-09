Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 83 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,316 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4300 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, January 8, 2021, in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, in the stairwell of an apartment building, suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

 

On Friday, January 8, 2021, 48 year-old Darian Malcolm, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4300 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.