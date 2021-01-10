Event: Congress for the Year of Culture and Tourism between France and China from June 18 to 21, 2021 at MACAO in China

Revue "Transmission" Spéciale Macao Le Baiser de 1905 de Constantin Brancusi at Macao

The Year of Culture and Tourism between France and China from June 18 to 21 2021 at MACAO with Pansy Ho, Bernard Sok, Thierry Rayer, and Wai Kit Lei

PARIS, FRANCE, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 57th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between France and China The Asia Peace Charity Foundation, NGO Unites Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs "To Promote Cultural Exchanges between France and China" (NGO ECOSC FECFC) and the Cercle d’Etudes Scientifiques Rayer (CESR) are organizing the 2021 Congress for the Year of Culture and Tourism between France and China from June 18 to 21, 2021 at MACAO in China.

Thierry Rayer president of the CESR and Vice-President of ONG ECOSOC FECFC inform that Cultural exchanges must be valued on the basis of the findings of "Le Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer" on the common origin of the culture of all humanity revealed by the universal work of sculptor Constantin Brancusi: Le Baiser de 1905.

These cultural exchanges will constitute a real channel for the dissemination of knowledge of Humanity which will make it possible to create the first Universal Museum and unite the Nation.

Pansy Ho, a billionaire Canadian businesswoman from Hong Kong, daughter of Macao businessman Stanley Ho, and managing director of various companies he founded including Shun Tak Holdings and the Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau joins The Asia Peace Charity Foundation for this event in June 2021.

Pansy Ho is president of the Association française des entreprises de Macao. In 2009, she was named Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite in a ceremony at the French Consulate General in Hong Kong. She is a member of the Committee of the United Nations Development Program Peace & Development Foundation, a member of the executive committee of the World Travel and Tourism Council and was appointed the first ambassador of the Louvre Museum (former Napoleon Museum) in China in 2013.

Presidents Jacky Wai Kit Lei (The Asia Peace Charity Foundation), Bernard Sok (NGO ECOSC FECFC), Thierry Rayer (CESR) and Pansy Ho expect many international personalities and the media from around the world for this international event.