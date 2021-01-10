Putting Your Retirement Interests First: A Prioritized Approach To Protect Your Future and Turn Your Dreams Into Reality
Robert Cannon's newly released book offers a highly innovative approach to retirement.HARRISON, NY, USA, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and fiduciary Robert Cannon has now released his new book Putting Your Retirement Interests First: A Prioritized Approach to Protect Your Future and Turn Your Dreams into Reality. Robert Cannon provides detailed documentation of real-life incidents that prompted him to secure his future and put precedents in place to protect himself and his family. Focusing on all primary areas that make a retirement plan truly sustainable and reliable, Robert writes in a highly comprehensive manner and cuts straight to the chase.
Putting Your Retirement Interests First: A Prioritized Approach to Protect Your Future and Turn Your Dreams into Reality introduces readers to The Retirement Shield Process and its five key areas that help readers develop a systematic and strategic approach to retirement: Social Security, Income, Taxes, Long-Term Care, and the ‘What Ifs’ of life. While there can be many intricacies and small details that people might miss while designing their retirement, dividing everything into 5 key areas ensures that no important step is missed. Robert wants his readers to know that even a small inconsistency can lead to a long chain of mishaps in the foreseeable future. From investment strategies that help people sustain an income after retirement and clever ways to minimize taxes to long-term healthcare and preparing for unprecedented situations and accidents, the book packs it all in a simple and easy-to-read format.
Robert Cannon is an experienced retirement specialist and fiduciary sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement Shield Radio on WELI 960 AM. As the host of the Retirement Shield Radio Show Robert is frequently approached to speak on Retirement Shield concepts. Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and entrepreneurs across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System®. Maverick Investment System places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, his system guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families. Join others who have benefited in listening to Robert’s no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
