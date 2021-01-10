Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Gavin Newsom on Flying Flags at Half-Staff Over the California State Capitol in Honor of Fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Sunday, January 10, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the flying of flags at half-staff over the California State Capitol tomorrow in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick:

“Our democracy rests on our common civility. The attack on our nation’s Capitol was an attempt to upend our democratic process, resulting in the loss of life and terrorizing of hundreds of dedicated public servants. As we work to heal from the aggressions that occurred against our seat of democracy this past week, we honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life in defense of our democratic institutions.

“Our hearts are with his family and all of our fellow public servants, our Congressional delegation and the brave men and women in uniform who protect us. I hope that we may move from this moment toward healing and our common civility. In Officer Sicknick’s memory, I have called for the flags over the Capitol of the State of California to fly at half-staff on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in solidarity with those that were lowered in his memory over our nation’s Capitol.”

