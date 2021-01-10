The World Happiness Awards - Highlighting the Good of the World

World Happiness Awards World Happiness Foundation

You have the power to make your voice heard. Anyone from anywhere in the world can nominate a person or community they find inspirational and worthwhile.

In order to tip the scales towards the positive, we want to highlight some of the good of the world. The World Happiness Awards are designed to do just that by putting positive things at the forefront” — Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As humanity pushes forward and continues to make great strides in numerous fields like technology, medicine, science, and industry, one would expect the levels of happiness and well-being in societies to go up as well. However, it seems that progress and innovation are not enough for sustained happiness. We seem to be continuously plagued by inequality, mental and physical health problems, unhappiness, and even violence on a global level. It appears that the world at large is in great need of justice, happiness, and overall health. In order to tip the scales towards the positive, we want to highlight some of the good of the world. The World Happiness Awards program is designed to do just that by putting positive things at the forefront.What Are the World Happiness Awards?The World Happiness Awards program is one of the eight foundational pillars of the World Happiness Foundation . This particular program aims to focus on the good parts of humanity by celebrating and elevating the individuals and communities that are brave and conscious enough to make the planet a happier place for everyone. In order to generate more momentum and reach more people, the World Happiness Awards program has collaborated with the United Nations University for Peace, along with over 300 international thought leaders and government, corporate, research, and educational institutions. Working together, we can use these awards to showcase happiness and well-being as not only beneficial but crucial aspects of a sustainable future.The World Happiness Awards are divided into 12 main categories that celebrate human flourishing. It is important to note that we also recognize individuals, institutions, and movements that fall into more than one category. The main categories are:Health EducationSocialImpactWorkTechnologyPolicymakingArtsResearchCitiesCommunications.CatalystsCommunityCOVID-19 and other additional categories.The World Happiness Awards - A Detailed LookMany of us have heard cliches about the connection between health and happiness. Sayings such as ”laughter is the best medicine” or “a healthy mind exists in a healthy body” show us that people have linked health and happiness for centuries. While our ancestors only had anecdotal evidence to confirm this, the modern world can collect data that backs it up. Research looking at health and happiness shows that the two go hand in hand. The World Happiness Health Award aims to recognize the people and institutions that have dedicated themselves to helping people feel better. Their incredible work has helped numerous individuals find the light in otherwise bleak situations. Let’s take a look at two nominees from this category.EducationWe want to look at how education can bring about happiness to individuals and societies. Education is one of the most important investments we can make in our lives. It has the power to change the world. The World Happiness Education Award looks to bring recognition to everything from creating new programs that aim to spread positive education to the design and implementation of socio-emotional curriculums that can make a difference. These are some of the people that are making a difference and spreading happiness when it comes to education.Social ImpactThe world is constantly changing, but things do not always move in the right direction. Creating a movement and enticing change is never easy. Many people who have attempted to make a difference in their societies have not been too successful. Affecting an entire society is hard work and requires more than implementing the right rules. It requires making societies healthier, happier, and more sustainable. The World Happiness Social Impact award aims to celebrate entrepreneurs and institutions that know what it takes to bring kindness, compassion, hope, and abundance to societies worldwide.WorkIt is estimated that a third of our lives are spent working. These are countless hours of focus, dedication, and effort. The only way to excel and find meaning in a job is if it makes you happy. This is why the focus on workplace happiness is a worthy cause that will help employees and the businesses themselves. The World Happiness Work Award wants to recognize and celebrate leaders within institutions and organizations that are creating positive work environments.TechnologyTechnology can be a double-edged sword. Excessive use and dependency can bring about several negative effects, especially in younger generations that do not have the disciple to control the way they use it. We need to approach technology carefully and only use it to move forward. A proper and systematic approach to the use of technology can ensure that we use it to enhance our lives, better understand the human condition, and promote happiness. The World Happiness Technology Awards want to recognize the people and institutions that have successfully utilized technology for the people's greater good.PolicymakingIntroducing significant and lasting change requires a coordinated effort that is supported by public policy. The only way to introduce happiness as a goal throughout societies is to create Public Policy that can determine social happiness and well-being for long periods of time. There are a number of fantastic public policy developments happening in numerous levels of governance, and we cannot wait to see how they positively affect society.ArtsArt is a powerful medium that has the potential to evoke a spectrum of good emotions like happiness, joy, and energy to communities and societies. The world of art is vast, and we consider various forms of artistic expression, like architecture, dance, music, theater, painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, and many others. We believe that the message behind the art is key and thus embrace any creation that inspires dreams, imagination, and community building.ResearchThe focus of happiness research is to breakdown and analyze what makes us happy. We want to inform decision-makers of the causes and effects of happiness and improve the overall quality of life for people worldwide. While happiness was usually judged intuitively, it quickly became a science. Modern science enabled us to introduce a wide range of tools, techniques, and resources to help people thrive in the current landscape. A lot of effort is put into happiness research, and we want to give recognition to the researchers dedicating their lives to improving our emotional and spiritual well-being.CitiesThe World Happiness City Awards look to highlight the cities, environments, and locations that have committed to becoming more human-centric. The goal is to find the places that have taken the additional steps to stand out from the norm and place human needs above typical conventions. Criteria include integrating nature, sustainability, a sense of community, and healthy economies that focus on well-being above all else.CommunicationsCommunication and news are a necessity for sharing information and spreading positivity. However, it seems that news outlets and social media are often oversaturated with negativity. The World Happiness Communication award is here to shine a spotlight on the constant good that is happening around us. We want to award the people and institutions that are able to spread information without inciting fear and anger.CatalystThe World Happiness Catalyst Award is for individuals that go above and beyond to bring freedom, consciousness, and happiness to the world. These people have dedicated their lives to spreading truth, inspiration, and passion to their fellow people. Thanks to these game-changers, we are made aware of the endless opportunities and possibilities that life has to offer. They are usually guided by the values of discovery, connection, gratitude, and compassion.CommunityEmpowering and inspiring a community to strive for a better life is a worthwhile cause. Developing a strong community empowers every member by offering support, influence, reinforcement, connection, and passion. The World Happiness Community Award is here to show the institutions, organizations, and/or groups that have decided to make a profoundly positive impact in their community.COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we have experienced before. People all over the world were forced into quarantine as panic and worry spread throughout the world. Many of us pulled away from people to protect ourselves and others. The additional COVID-19 Happiness Award wants to look at the people that have stood up to make a difference during this worldwide pandemic.The goal of these awards is to show people that there is no shortage of altruistic people and good news in the world. The 12 categories are designed to show the diversity of positivity. You have the power to make your voice heard and reward individuals and institutions with worldwide recognition. Anyone from anywhere in the world can nominate a person or community they find inspirational and worthwhile. Once a person is nominated, they will collect votes from people that visit the site. The World Happiness Fest will grant people that stand tall for their good deeds a Scholarship for all learning fees, to attend ALL events LIVE and ONLINE organized around the world for a 12 months period, including the program organized at the United Nations University for Peace on Gross Global Happiness, they will be granted with a Special Recognition badge and certificate.Nominations are now open. Nominate here.

