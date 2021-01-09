Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 258,031 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

 

"The good news -- a new testing record has been set. The bad news -- three more cases of the UK COVID strain have been found," Governor Cuomo said. "If we are to beat COVID once and for all, we need to win the footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast vaccinations are administered. The UK strain's Usain Bolt-like infection rate has certainly made that job all the more difficult, especially since the federal government has refused to mandate testing for international travelers, but New York is forging ahead nonetheless. We have worked tirelessly to expand hospital capacity and are doing everything we can to accelerate the distribution of the vaccine. What we all need to do now is remember that our actions will determine what happens next - so stay smart, wear a mask and avoid gatherings."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 258,031
  • Total Positive - 16,943
  • Percent Positive - 6.57%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075
  • Hospital Counties - 56
  • Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)
  • Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)
  • Deaths - 188
  • Total Deaths - 31,519

 

The total number of New Yorkers who have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date is as follows:

 

Week

Doses Administered

Week 1 (12/14 - 12/20)

33,709

Week 2 (12/21 - 12/27)

102,190

Week 3 (12/28 - 1/3)

148,165

Week 4 so far (1/4 -)

259,083

TOTAL

543,147

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Regional Hospital Bed Capacity

Capital Region

522

0.05%

23%

Central New York

350

0.05%

27%

Finger Lakes

887

0.07%

31%

Long Island

1544

0.05%

26%

Mid-Hudson

985

0.04%

28%

Mohawk Valley

304

0.06%

39%

New York City

3104

0.04%

32%

North Country

99

0.02%

50%

Southern Tier

219

0.03%

41%

Western New York

513

0.04%

31%

Statewide

8527

0.04%

31%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

257

203

18%

Central New York

266

190

28%

Finger Lakes

397

303

24%

Long Island

850

698

18%

Mid-Hudson

692

425

40%

Mohawk Valley

127

99

20%

New York City

2481

1907

25%

North Country

63

41

34%

Southern Tier

125

82

35%

Western New York

544

354

36%

Statewide

5802

4302

27%

 

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

10.04%

10.16%

9.53%

Central New York

8.51%

8.57%

8.27%

Finger Lakes

10.09%

10.22%

9.83%

Long Island

9.51%

9.68%

9.70%

Mid-Hudson

8.21%

8.12%

7.97%

Mohawk Valley

10.38%

10.80%

10.50%

New York City

6.38%

6.42%

6.26%

North Country

8.80%

8.45%

8.49%

Southern Tier

5.55%

5.30%

4.99%

Western New York

8.46%

8.61%

8.45%

Statewide

7.85%

7.88%

7.70%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

8.18%

8.21%

7.91%

Brooklyn

6.65%

6.70%

6.70%

Manhattan

4.30%

4.45%

4.25%

Queens

7.50%

7.49%

7.51%

Staten Island

7.97%

7.84%

7.95%

 

Of the 1,111,087 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

13,930

233

Allegany

2,095

29

Broome

9,650

191

Cattaraugus

2,983

58

Cayuga

3,783

76

Chautauqua

4,561

134

Chemung

5,086

48

Chenango

1,471

41

Clinton

1,619

63

Columbia

2,008

55

Cortland

2,404

64

Delaware

860

22

Dutchess

14,212

289

Erie

46,886

777

Essex

832

54

Franklin

905

19

Fulton

1,652

85

Genesee

3,266

67

Greene

1,719

45

Hamilton

129

1

Herkimer

2,956

94

Jefferson

2,423

75

Lewis

1,191

44

Livingston

2,294

35

Madison

2,746

64

Monroe

39,555

706

Montgomery

1,821

79

Nassau

101,181

1,742

Niagara

10,364

266

NYC

472,848

6,044

Oneida

14,622

226

Onondaga

24,668

352

Ontario

4,125

89

Orange

25,938

255

Orleans

1,661

32

Oswego

4,199

100

Otsego

1,390

30

Putnam

5,645

94

Rensselaer

5,566

126

Rockland

29,660

216

Saratoga

7,511

208

Schenectady

7,284

166

Schoharie

728

27

Schuyler

635

13

Seneca

994

12

St. Lawrence

2,885

82

Steuben

4,079

84

Suffolk

112,211

2,002

Sullivan

3,454

36

Tioga

1,971

31

Tompkins

2,374

56

Ulster

6,677

120

Warren

1,625

58

Washington

1,167

52

Wayne

3,192

63

Westchester

76,942

853

Wyoming

1,781

36

Yates

673

24

 

Yesterday, 188 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

3

Bronx

8

Broome

3

Cattaraugus

3

Cayuga

7

Chautauqua

2

Chemung

1

Clinton

1

Columbia

1

Cortland

3

Dutchess

7

Erie

3

Fulton

1

Genesee

5

Greene

1

Herkimer

3

Jefferson

2

Kings

16

Lewis

1

Livingston

1

Manhattan

10

Monroe

14

Montgomery

3

Nassau

8

Niagara

3

Oneida

5

Onondaga

8

Oswego

1

Queens

11

Rensselaer

3

Richmond

2

Rockland

6

Saratoga

1

Schenectady

4

Seneca

1

St. Lawrence

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

15

Sullivan

1

Ulster

7

Westchester

8

Wyoming

2

Yates

1

