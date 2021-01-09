New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 258,031 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.
"The good news -- a new testing record has been set. The bad news -- three more cases of the UK COVID strain have been found," Governor Cuomo said. "If we are to beat COVID once and for all, we need to win the footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast vaccinations are administered. The UK strain's Usain Bolt-like infection rate has certainly made that job all the more difficult, especially since the federal government has refused to mandate testing for international travelers, but New York is forging ahead nonetheless. We have worked tirelessly to expand hospital capacity and are doing everything we can to accelerate the distribution of the vaccine. What we all need to do now is remember that our actions will determine what happens next - so stay smart, wear a mask and avoid gatherings."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 258,031
- Total Positive - 16,943
- Percent Positive - 6.57%
- Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075
- Hospital Counties - 56
- Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)
- Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)
- Deaths - 188
- Total Deaths - 31,519
The total number of New Yorkers who have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date is as follows:
|
Week
|
Doses Administered
|
Week 1 (12/14 - 12/20)
|
33,709
|
Week 2 (12/21 - 12/27)
|
102,190
|
Week 3 (12/28 - 1/3)
|
148,165
|
Week 4 so far (1/4 -)
|
259,083
|
TOTAL
|
543,147
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Regional Hospital Bed Capacity
|
Capital Region
|
522
|
0.05%
|
23%
|
Central New York
|
350
|
0.05%
|
27%
|
Finger Lakes
|
887
|
0.07%
|
31%
|
Long Island
|
1544
|
0.05%
|
26%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
985
|
0.04%
|
28%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
304
|
0.06%
|
39%
|
New York City
|
3104
|
0.04%
|
32%
|
North Country
|
99
|
0.02%
|
50%
|
Southern Tier
|
219
|
0.03%
|
41%
|
Western New York
|
513
|
0.04%
|
31%
|
Statewide
|
8527
|
0.04%
|
31%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|
Capital Region
|
257
|
203
|
18%
|
Central New York
|
266
|
190
|
28%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
303
|
24%
|
Long Island
|
850
|
698
|
18%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
692
|
425
|
40%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
127
|
99
|
20%
|
New York City
|
2481
|
1907
|
25%
|
North Country
|
63
|
41
|
34%
|
Southern Tier
|
125
|
82
|
35%
|
Western New York
|
544
|
354
|
36%
|
Statewide
|
5802
|
4302
|
27%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Capital Region
|
10.04%
|
10.16%
|
9.53%
|
Central New York
|
8.51%
|
8.57%
|
8.27%
|
Finger Lakes
|
10.09%
|
10.22%
|
9.83%
|
Long Island
|
9.51%
|
9.68%
|
9.70%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
8.21%
|
8.12%
|
7.97%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
10.38%
|
10.80%
|
10.50%
|
New York City
|
6.38%
|
6.42%
|
6.26%
|
North Country
|
8.80%
|
8.45%
|
8.49%
|
Southern Tier
|
5.55%
|
5.30%
|
4.99%
|
Western New York
|
8.46%
|
8.61%
|
8.45%
|
Statewide
|
7.85%
|
7.88%
|
7.70%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Bronx
|
8.18%
|
8.21%
|
7.91%
|
Brooklyn
|
6.65%
|
6.70%
|
6.70%
|
Manhattan
|
4.30%
|
4.45%
|
4.25%
|
Queens
|
7.50%
|
7.49%
|
7.51%
|
Staten Island
|
7.97%
|
7.84%
|
7.95%
Of the 1,111,087 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
13,930
|
233
|
Allegany
|
2,095
|
29
|
Broome
|
9,650
|
191
|
Cattaraugus
|
2,983
|
58
|
Cayuga
|
3,783
|
76
|
Chautauqua
|
4,561
|
134
|
Chemung
|
5,086
|
48
|
Chenango
|
1,471
|
41
|
Clinton
|
1,619
|
63
|
Columbia
|
2,008
|
55
|
Cortland
|
2,404
|
64
|
Delaware
|
860
|
22
|
Dutchess
|
14,212
|
289
|
Erie
|
46,886
|
777
|
Essex
|
832
|
54
|
Franklin
|
905
|
19
|
Fulton
|
1,652
|
85
|
Genesee
|
3,266
|
67
|
Greene
|
1,719
|
45
|
Hamilton
|
129
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
2,956
|
94
|
Jefferson
|
2,423
|
75
|
Lewis
|
1,191
|
44
|
Livingston
|
2,294
|
35
|
Madison
|
2,746
|
64
|
Monroe
|
39,555
|
706
|
Montgomery
|
1,821
|
79
|
Nassau
|
101,181
|
1,742
|
Niagara
|
10,364
|
266
|
NYC
|
472,848
|
6,044
|
Oneida
|
14,622
|
226
|
Onondaga
|
24,668
|
352
|
Ontario
|
4,125
|
89
|
Orange
|
25,938
|
255
|
Orleans
|
1,661
|
32
|
Oswego
|
4,199
|
100
|
Otsego
|
1,390
|
30
|
Putnam
|
5,645
|
94
|
Rensselaer
|
5,566
|
126
|
Rockland
|
29,660
|
216
|
Saratoga
|
7,511
|
208
|
Schenectady
|
7,284
|
166
|
Schoharie
|
728
|
27
|
Schuyler
|
635
|
13
|
Seneca
|
994
|
12
|
St. Lawrence
|
2,885
|
82
|
Steuben
|
4,079
|
84
|
Suffolk
|
112,211
|
2,002
|
Sullivan
|
3,454
|
36
|
Tioga
|
1,971
|
31
|
Tompkins
|
2,374
|
56
|
Ulster
|
6,677
|
120
|
Warren
|
1,625
|
58
|
Washington
|
1,167
|
52
|
Wayne
|
3,192
|
63
|
Westchester
|
76,942
|
853
|
Wyoming
|
1,781
|
36
|
Yates
|
673
|
24
Yesterday, 188 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
3
|
Bronx
|
8
|
Broome
|
3
|
Cattaraugus
|
3
|
Cayuga
|
7
|
Chautauqua
|
2
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Clinton
|
1
|
Columbia
|
1
|
Cortland
|
3
|
Dutchess
|
7
|
Erie
|
3
|
Fulton
|
1
|
Genesee
|
5
|
Greene
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
3
|
Jefferson
|
2
|
Kings
|
16
|
Lewis
|
1
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
10
|
Monroe
|
14
|
Montgomery
|
3
|
Nassau
|
8
|
Niagara
|
3
|
Oneida
|
5
|
Onondaga
|
8
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Queens
|
11
|
Rensselaer
|
3
|
Richmond
|
2
|
Rockland
|
6
|
Saratoga
|
1
|
Schenectady
|
4
|
Seneca
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
15
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Ulster
|
7
|
Westchester
|
8
|
Wyoming
|
2
|
Yates
|
1