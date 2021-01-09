New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 258,031 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

"The good news -- a new testing record has been set. The bad news -- three more cases of the UK COVID strain have been found," Governor Cuomo said. "If we are to beat COVID once and for all, we need to win the footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast vaccinations are administered. The UK strain's Usain Bolt-like infection rate has certainly made that job all the more difficult, especially since the federal government has refused to mandate testing for international travelers, but New York is forging ahead nonetheless. We have worked tirelessly to expand hospital capacity and are doing everything we can to accelerate the distribution of the vaccine. What we all need to do now is remember that our actions will determine what happens next - so stay smart, wear a mask and avoid gatherings."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 258,031

- 258,031 Total Positive - 16,943

- 16,943 Percent Positive - 6.57%

- 6.57% Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)

- 8,527 (-34) Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075

- 1,075 Hospital Counties - 56

- 56 Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)

- 1,428 (-47) Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)

- 876 (-36) Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)

- 109,035 (+891) Deaths - 188

- 188 Total Deaths - 31,519

The total number of New Yorkers who have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date is as follows:

Week Doses Administered Week 1 (12/14 - 12/20) 33,709 Week 2 (12/21 - 12/27) 102,190 Week 3 (12/28 - 1/3) 148,165 Week 4 so far (1/4 -) 259,083 TOTAL 543,147

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Regional Hospital Bed Capacity Capital Region 522 0.05% 23% Central New York 350 0.05% 27% Finger Lakes 887 0.07% 31% Long Island 1544 0.05% 26% Mid-Hudson 985 0.04% 28% Mohawk Valley 304 0.06% 39% New York City 3104 0.04% 32% North Country 99 0.02% 50% Southern Tier 219 0.03% 41% Western New York 513 0.04% 31% Statewide 8527 0.04% 31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 257 203 18% Central New York 266 190 28% Finger Lakes 397 303 24% Long Island 850 698 18% Mid-Hudson 692 425 40% Mohawk Valley 127 99 20% New York City 2481 1907 25% North Country 63 41 34% Southern Tier 125 82 35% Western New York 544 354 36% Statewide 5802 4302 27%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 10.04% 10.16% 9.53% Central New York 8.51% 8.57% 8.27% Finger Lakes 10.09% 10.22% 9.83% Long Island 9.51% 9.68% 9.70% Mid-Hudson 8.21% 8.12% 7.97% Mohawk Valley 10.38% 10.80% 10.50% New York City 6.38% 6.42% 6.26% North Country 8.80% 8.45% 8.49% Southern Tier 5.55% 5.30% 4.99% Western New York 8.46% 8.61% 8.45% Statewide 7.85% 7.88% 7.70%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 8.18% 8.21% 7.91% Brooklyn 6.65% 6.70% 6.70% Manhattan 4.30% 4.45% 4.25% Queens 7.50% 7.49% 7.51% Staten Island 7.97% 7.84% 7.95%

Of the 1,111,087 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 13,930 233 Allegany 2,095 29 Broome 9,650 191 Cattaraugus 2,983 58 Cayuga 3,783 76 Chautauqua 4,561 134 Chemung 5,086 48 Chenango 1,471 41 Clinton 1,619 63 Columbia 2,008 55 Cortland 2,404 64 Delaware 860 22 Dutchess 14,212 289 Erie 46,886 777 Essex 832 54 Franklin 905 19 Fulton 1,652 85 Genesee 3,266 67 Greene 1,719 45 Hamilton 129 1 Herkimer 2,956 94 Jefferson 2,423 75 Lewis 1,191 44 Livingston 2,294 35 Madison 2,746 64 Monroe 39,555 706 Montgomery 1,821 79 Nassau 101,181 1,742 Niagara 10,364 266 NYC 472,848 6,044 Oneida 14,622 226 Onondaga 24,668 352 Ontario 4,125 89 Orange 25,938 255 Orleans 1,661 32 Oswego 4,199 100 Otsego 1,390 30 Putnam 5,645 94 Rensselaer 5,566 126 Rockland 29,660 216 Saratoga 7,511 208 Schenectady 7,284 166 Schoharie 728 27 Schuyler 635 13 Seneca 994 12 St. Lawrence 2,885 82 Steuben 4,079 84 Suffolk 112,211 2,002 Sullivan 3,454 36 Tioga 1,971 31 Tompkins 2,374 56 Ulster 6,677 120 Warren 1,625 58 Washington 1,167 52 Wayne 3,192 63 Westchester 76,942 853 Wyoming 1,781 36 Yates 673 24

Yesterday, 188 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: