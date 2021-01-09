Suspects Sought in an Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded property. The suspects were unable to obtain property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/z6ac5Ox8zqU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.