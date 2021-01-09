Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snowdrift - US 7 Waltham - Use Caution

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Please use caution while travelling on US RT 7 in the town of Waltham near the intersection with South Middlebrook Rd.  Troopers are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident and are also reporting a snowdrift in the area creating a hazardous condition.  State highway has been advised and will be enroute to the area, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

