Snowdrift - US 7 Waltham - Use Caution

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please use caution while travelling on US RT 7 in the town of Waltham near the intersection with South Middlebrook Rd. Troopers are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident and are also reporting a snowdrift in the area creating a hazardous condition. State highway has been advised and will be enroute to the area, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.