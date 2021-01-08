Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,437 in the last 365 days.

California Courts See Funding Boost in Budget Proposal

Newsom’s January budget proposal includes $381.1 million in new funding for the courts, including $72.2 million in ongoing funding — a 3.7% increase over 2020’s budget — to help courts deal with case backlogs and operational setbacks triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

You just read:

California Courts See Funding Boost in Budget Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.