California Courts See Funding Boost in Budget Proposal

Newsom’s January budget proposal includes $381.1 million in new funding for the courts, including $72.2 million in ongoing funding — a 3.7% increase over 2020’s budget — to help courts deal with case backlogs and operational setbacks triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
