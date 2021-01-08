Governor Proposes 'Welcome' Budget for Judicial Branch

“The governor’s proposed budget for the judicial branch is welcome news," Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said. "It is careful and cautious, but also reflects his concern for those trying to access our court system during a pandemic."
