1/8/2021

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Florida Firefighters Ready to Step Up for COVID Vaccine Distribution TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis held a call with the Florida Fire Chiefs Association and Florida Professional Firefighters, members of the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and fire service leaders to assess the needs of the fire service community and offer support during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Florida’s fire service community continues to be instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. On the call today, we discussed progress on vaccine distribution to first responders as well as how firefighters can be an incredible asset in the war against the Coronavirus. With the vast majority of firefighters serving as paramedics and EMTs, local county health units have an incredible workforce that’s ready to step up and get these vaccines distributed in our communities. In different parts of the state, firefighters have been utilized to the benefit of the community, so we want to do our part in getting the word out. For example, the deployment of vaccines is being handled by the local fire services within St. Johns’ County. “It’s also critical we get our first responders vaccinated, and so as vaccines become available, we’re working to ensure they’re prioritized. Since March 2020, hundreds of Florida’s firefighters have been infected, which has at times impacted the workforce. It’s important our heroes protect themselves and get vaccinated when the opportunity presents itself.” ###

