Derby Barracks/ Agg Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 @ 1442 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walmart Derby

VIOLATION: Agg Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Wood                                                

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

 

VICTIM: Justin Stevens

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police

received a call of a verbal altercation in the Derby Walmart. Upon Troopers

arrival Wood was no longer on scene. Investigation revealed Wood to have

threatened Stevens with a knife near the exit of Walmart. Wood was later taken

into custody for Aggravated Assault and processed at the Derby Barracks. Wood was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/2021           

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Newport     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

