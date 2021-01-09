Derby Barracks/ Agg Assault, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500013
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 @ 1442 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walmart Derby
VIOLATION: Agg Assault
ACCUSED: Jonathan Wood
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT
VICTIM: Justin Stevens
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
received a call of a verbal altercation in the Derby Walmart. Upon Troopers
arrival Wood was no longer on scene. Investigation revealed Wood to have
threatened Stevens with a knife near the exit of Walmart. Wood was later taken
into custody for Aggravated Assault and processed at the Derby Barracks. Wood was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/2021
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Newport
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881