New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B500049

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/08/21, 1757 hours

STREET: S 116 Rd

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Notch Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: (Juvenile)

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Arctic Cat

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: (Juvenile)

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

INJURIES: Lacerations to head, possible concussion

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Erica Emilio

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/08/21 at approximately 1757 hours, Troopers responded to a single car vs. single ATV crash in the intersection of S 116 Rd and Notch Rd in the Town of Bristol. Preliminary investigation indicates Erica Emilio (38) of Middlebury, VT was traveling south on S 116 Road. At that time, an unregistered ATV occupied by two juveniles was traveling south at a slow speed ahead of Emilio. The ATV was not properly equipped with working lights, making it impossible for Emilio to avoid it in time.

The passenger of the ATV was transported to Porter Hospital to be treated for head lacerations and a possible concussion. No other injuries were sustained.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department, Middlebury Police Department, Bristol Fire and Bristol Rescue Squad.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: (Pending)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.