Urban Forestry Grants Up to $5,000 Now Available

The urban forestry grant program has provided $1.79 million for 577 grants and planted over 14,000 trees. In 2020, the Delaware Forest Service provided more than $65,000 for 17 tree projects in the First State. de.gov/treegrantdashboard

PHOTO: This tree planting project in the Town of Delmar was funded by a Delaware Forest Service urban and community grant.

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Urban and Community Forestry Program is once again offering competitive matching grants up to $5,000 for tree planting or tree management projects on public land. The grants – open to municipalities, homeowner associations, and certified 501(c)(3) non-profits in the State of Delaware – require a 50-50 match in either cash (non-federal funds) or in-kind services, including volunteer or staff time, equipment rental, or supplies. Requests can range from $500 to a maximum of $5,000 in one of two project categories: tree planting or tree management (i.e., professional tree inventory, hazardous tree removal, or pruning).

This year’s application deadline is Friday, March 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications will be judged on a competitive basis by a grant committee of the Delaware Community Forestry Council. Eligible projects must be performed on public lands within the community. Priority will be given to first time applicants, Tree Friendly Communities, and applicants that have passed an Urban Tree Canopy Goal Resolution (only applies to Municipalities). Complete details at delawaretrees.com.

“Our annual community grants are focused on increasing tree canopy in Delaware by promoting quality tree planting and management projects,” said Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Director. “These projects can be the basis for sustainable urban and community forestry programs throughout the First State. Everyone can enjoy the numerous benefits that trees have to offer: air and water quality improvement, increased property values, and natural beauty.”

All applicants are REQUIRED to schedule an on-site visit by U&CF program staff, who can review their project and answer any questions.

to schedule an on-site visit by U&CF program staff, who can review their project and answer any questions. Site visits must be requested no later than February 19 and all visits completed by February 26 .

and all visits . All applicants MUST use the ONLINE form (see link below) to submit their forms and attach all of the necessary documentation (plan, bids, estimates, etc.). Applicants should be prepared to complete the form in one sitting: there is no way to ensure your information will be saved and returned to later.

2021 Guidelines and Forms

Resource Links

Core Requirements

Grant requests from a minimum of $500 to maximum of $5,000

to Grants must be matched with cash (non-federal funds) or in-kind services such as volunteer hours

One project in one category : planting or management (professional inventory, pruning, or hazardous tree removal)

in : planting management (professional inventory, pruning, or hazardous tree removal) Project must take place on public land or community open space

or community open space Applicants must have an Employer Identification Number (EIN) – no payment made to individuals.

(EIN) – no payment made to individuals. All applicants must schedule a site visit before submitting project (contact emails below)

Urban Forestry Program Contacts

Tree Grant Dashboard

The Urban and Community Forestry Tree Grant Dashboard page provides a visual overview of the history of Delaware’s tree grants. Since its inception, the grant program has awarded 577 grants totaling more than $1.79 million—resulting in the planting of more than 14,000 trees. Details includes the locations and dates of specific grant projects by county, legislative map, or school district. http://de.gov/treegrantdashboard.

The comprehensive database can list charts of the grants by year, county, and legislative district. The map to the right of the dashboard also allows viewers to zoom in to various parts of the state and then view specific projects by clicking on the blue dot.

As part of its mission, several informative publications, resources, and links are available to help with proper planning and developing effective strategies for tree planting, care, and management.

Email: Kesha Braunskill