Health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for COVID-19 vaccines

December 30, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Most health insurers in Washington state have signaled their intent to immediately waive all cost-sharing for COVID-19 vaccinations. Policyholders will be covered regardless of where they receive the vaccination.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act directs health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for COVID-19 vaccinations 15 days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorizes their use. Given that timeline, insurers would be required waive these fees after Jan. 1, 2021. But many health insurers in Washington state are covering the vaccinations as soon as their policyholders can receive them and regardless of whether the provider offering the vaccine is in the plan’s network.

“I’m very grateful to the health plans for their willingness to do whatever they can to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Their decision to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 vaccinations removes the financial barrier many face and will have a tremendous impact on their policyholders’ health and our state’s economic recovery.”

“Washington’s health plans are committed to doing our part to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Association of Washington Healthcare Plans Executive Director Chris Bandoli. “With the FDA’s emergency authorization of an effective vaccine, that means ensuring the more than 6 million Washingtonians covered by our plans that cost and choice of provider will not be barriers to receiving this critical immunization when it becomes available to them.”

The following health insurers are currently waiving co-pays and deductibles for their policyholders who received a FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination:

Aetna

Cigna

Coordinated Care

Kaiser

Molina

PacificSource

Premera

Providence

Regence

United

If you don’t see your health insurer listed here, contact them directly about how they intend to cover COVID-19 vaccinations.

If you need health insurance, you still have time to sign up. Open enrollment for individual and family coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder continues through Jan. 15, 2021. Coverage begins Feb. 1. Visit Washington Healthplanfinder today to select your plan and to see if you qualify for free or low-cost coverage.