Bridge Work Scheduled on Siddonsburg Road Over Bennett Run in Fairview Township, Near Lewisberry in York County

County maintenance crew to close bridge for one month

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a PennDOT county maintenance crew will close the bridge that carries Siddonsburg Road over Bennett Run in Fairview Township, just west of Lewisberry Borough. This closure will allow the crew to perform underpinning and scour protection at the bridge.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed the morning of Thursday, January 14, and will remain closed for approximately 30 days.

A detour will be in place for this project using Lewisberry Road (Route 382), Rosstown Road (Route 177), Pinetown Road (Route 4024) and Moores Mountain Road (Route 4031).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018