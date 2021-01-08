Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JAN. 8 – JAN. 10, 2021

Posted on Jan 7, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

 

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 7.7 and 8.2, Kipuni Place and Ohia Street, on Sunday evening, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility maintenance work. 

2) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

