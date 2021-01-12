Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mike Flint Named Executive Producer for "Senior Entourage"

Front seat: Ed Asner, Catherine Pi, and David Lockhart/ Backseat: Helen Reddy, Mark Rydell, and Marion Ross

Mike Flint

Brian Connors

"Senior Entourage" is a wacky "mockumentary” comedy. It’s 'Seinfeld for seniors' featuring its star studded cast.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Connors, the creator and director of "Senior Entourage", is thrilled to have aboard Mike Flint as Executive Producer on the wacky mockumentary starring TV legend, 7 time Emmy winner, & 5 time Golden Globe winner Ed Asner, 70’s music Icon Helen Reddy, Night Court’s Charlie Robinson, Happy Day’s Marion Ross, and On Golden Pond’s director/actor Mark Rydell. The film also features cameos by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laverne Cox.

"Senior Entourage" is a wild, wacky 85 minute “mockumentary” comedy featuring a zany, multi racial cast ranging in age from 9 to 90 . It’s 'Seinfeld for seniors' featuring its star studded cast.

Flint has been a fan of Connors even before when he first heard about Senior Entourage and is proud to be a part of a film that has assembled some of televisions great legends, as well one of music's all time greats. Flint’s focus has been on his “Angles in the Sky” Project, which is based on the #1 Amazon best seller of the same name. It is being written by Bob Gandt and in the works with producer Mark Damon and Sony/Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Crackle Plus VOD network.

Flint and Connors are in discussions about collaborating on sequels, a TV spin-off of "Senior Entourage", and Connors’ feature film screenplays "King Baby" and "Cross Your Heart".

Jared Safier, sales agent for "Senior Entourage", will soon be announcing a US distribution deal and is receiving offers for international distribution.

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

Mike Flint Named Executive Producer for "Senior Entourage"

