The First Hemp Paper Presidential Coloring Book is made in Missouri

The Hemp Made Presidential Coloring Book President Joe Biden on Hemp Paper 46 Hemp Coloring Book Kamala Harris

America's First Hemp Paper Presidential Coloring and Activity Biden-Harris was produced this week by St. Louis Publisher, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.

This is the first ever Presidential Coloring Books made out of HEMP paper. In the growth of Hemp products around the world we felt it only natural to manufacture hemp books.” — N. Wayne Bell

SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Publisher Wayne Bell at Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. in St. Louis, MO released the world's first HEMP paper manufactured Presidential Coloring and Activity Book on President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. "This is the first ever Presidential Coloring Books made out of HEMP paper. In the growth of Hemp products around the world we felt it only natural to manufacture hemp books. Hemp paper is not a typical gloss type paper like many book covers and the paper itself will last hundreds of years. It's very environmentally friendly, Hemp is strong very tensile, will readily absorbs inks and it's stable. Using HEMP helps to save the environment by saving trees also, Hemp is a renewable source. Our company has always tried to maintain a lead in the forefront of manufacturing, to maintain a progressive approach and expand market capabilities. Hemp products are very old, hemp paper goes back to the Pharaohs of Egypt. We offer an entire line of HEMP manufactured paper products, " said Bell.The 8.5 x 11 inch sized 40 page book is printed on a 110# card stock cover, the inside pages are on 70 hemp text. The book is available at ColoringBook.com for only $12.99. A Historic & Commemorative coloring book that is for classroom use and all activities-celebrations. An inspirational and educational, forty 40 page, 8.5 x 11 book that highlights President Joe Biden and his historic campaign leading to the White House. This coloring book is designed for children and parents alike. It can be used as a child's school or small text book with the amount of information inside. This commemorative coloring and activity book reflects and celebrates change in America! The first woman of color Vice President Kamala Harris. Features include patriotic songs, historical locations & facts, pages describing how children may be involved in their local community, along with fun games, mazes and puzzles. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. , is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing. 1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com . The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

The first Hemp Paper Presidential Coloring Activity Book is made in Missouri