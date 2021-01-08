Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses Legislative Priorities

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her goals for the 2021 legislative session, which started on Jan. 6.

 

To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-010721  (6:06)  Q: from the feds.

  1. Senator Rehder is new to the Missouri Senate, but not to public service. Rehder-1-010721  (:20)  Q: of the 27th.
  2. Senator Rehder adds she sponsors Senate Bill 63. Rehder-2-010721  (:32)  Q: across the line.
  3. Senator Rehder also says she is sponsoring Senate Bill 136 this session. Rehder-3-010721  (:29)  Q: is very possible.
  4. Senator Rehder says she has been concerned with the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in southeast Missouri. Rehder-4-010721  (:29)  Q: of the supply.

