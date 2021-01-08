CryoBuilt partners with ICEBOX Cryotherapy for their elecric cryo needs
CryoBuilt is excited to announce the new partnership with ICEBOX Cryotherapy, an exciting and quickly growing Cryotherapy Franchise system in the USA.
Alia and the entire team at ICEBOX bring a fantastic energy and vision to the industry with very attractive franchise opportunities and growth across the US”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt partners with ICEBOX Cryotherapy for their electric cryo needs
— Marcus Wilson – CEO, CryoBuilt
CryoBuilt already has 80 locations across the USA and is excited to partner with the innovative and quickly growing ICEBOX Cryotherapy franchise system for their cryo needs. ICEBOX Cryotherapy has traditionally used nitrogen based systems so the switch to electric systems is great news for the industry and further validation for electric cryotherapy being the preferred form of cryo. ICEBOX will be using the new EVEREST PEAK from CryoBuilt.
Icebox Cryotherapy is a leading provider of non-invasive cold therapy focusing on athletic recovery, pain management, and overall health, beauty & wellness. Icebox provides safe and natural therapeutic programs to aid in athletic performance, inflammation reduction, increased metabolism, anti- aging and skin renewal. Since the Icebox Cryotherapy inception in 2012, Icebox was designed to grow and be duplicated easily for franchising. Icebox has created a successful business using simplified services and a membership-based concept to make people feel and look their best! Icebox has proudly grown to over 40 studio locations open or under development with plans on growing strategically and rapidly in the next few years.
Alia Alston, Founder and visionary of Icebox, brings over 20 years’ experience in retail marketing and product development. She’s highly experienced and knowledgeable in building and promoting a company from the ground up. Alia is surrounded by a dedicated Leadership Team, Area Representatives and Franchisees that have the same goal, passion and drive of delivering the Icebox Experience nationwide.
Find more information about ICEBOX here; https://www.iceboxtherapy.com/aboutus/
“We are very excited to be working with ICEBOX Cryotherapy. Alia and the entire team at ICEBOX bring a fantastic energy and vision to the industry with very attractive franchise opportunities and growth across the US”
CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the USA with decades of manufacturing and commercial/industrial refrigeration experience. CryoBuilt's background in low-temp manufacturing and refrigeration service span industries from supermarket refrigeration to biomedical & food processing plants, to cryotherapy. CryoBuilt manufactures all products ground up at their manufacturing facility in Sacramento, CA USA. CryoBuilt's team of highly trained technicans and support staff are always working hard to monitor and service systems all over the country through remote communications and nationwide service network. Find out more information on the website; https://www.cryobuilt.com
