Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,556 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-07 14:33:40.48 Creve Coeur Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-01-07 14:33:40.48

Story Photo

Timothy Grybinas of Creve Coeur won $50,000 after he matched four white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number drawn on Dec. 9. The winning numbers that night were 11, 14, 31, 47 and 48 with a Powerball of 4. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Huck’s Food Store, 10170 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood. The win marked the 23rd time the third-level prize was won in Missouri in 2020. So far in 2021, three such tickets have already been sold. 

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-01-07 14:33:40.48 Creve Coeur Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.