Press Release - FAA Proposes $422,500 Civil Penalty Against Sky Lease I for Alleged Avionics Equipment Violations

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration proposes a $422,500 civil penalty against Sky Lease I, Inc., of Miami, Fla., for allegedly operating two Boeing 747 airplanes on dozens of flights without required avionics equipment.

Between June 21, 2020 and July 12, 2020, the company operated the aircraft on 56 flights when they lacked the required version of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out, the FAA alleges. ADS-B Out broadcasts an aircrafts position, velocity and other information.

The FAA required aircraft flying in certain controlled U.S. airspace to have this equipment by Jan. 1, 2020. The agency alleges the aircraft entered airspace around Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Anchorage without the required equipment.

The flights in question occurred within the U.S. and to and from countries including Bolivia, China, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

Sky Lease I has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.