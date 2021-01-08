Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger Discusses Legislative Priorities

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her goals as the new senator for the 33rd Senatorial District.

 

Eslinger-Podcast-010721  (1:36)  Q: of service to.

  1. Senator Eslinger says she is newly elected to the 33rd Senatorial District. Eslinger-1-010721  (:13)  Q: the 33rd District.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds there are more ups than downs when it comes to true public service. Eslinger-2-010721  (:16)  Q: like we’re home.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says there are several issues that are important to her. Eslinger-3-010721  (:19)  Q: jobs at home.
  4. Senator Eslinger says she will soon learn all of her committee assignments. Eslinger-4-010721  (:20)  Q: of service to.

