Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger Discusses Legislative Priorities
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her goals as the new senator for the 33rd Senatorial District.
- Senator Eslinger says she is newly elected to the 33rd Senatorial District. Eslinger-1-010721 (:13) Q: the 33rd District.
- Senator Eslinger adds there are more ups than downs when it comes to true public service. Eslinger-2-010721 (:16) Q: like we’re home.
- Senator Eslinger also says there are several issues that are important to her. Eslinger-3-010721 (:19) Q: jobs at home.
- Senator Eslinger says she will soon learn all of her committee assignments. Eslinger-4-010721 (:20) Q: of service to.