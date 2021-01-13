Tx3 Services Brings Regulatory Compliance Functionality to Xpand IT Xray
Tx3 Services have extended their market-leading quality and compliance platform, VERA, to support Xpand IT Xray for FDA compliance in agile testing.BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a new and strategic partnership, Tx3 Services LLC, a leading organization in delivering technology and process solutions to life sciences organizations, and Xpand IT, a global leader in agile test management, have combined their tools and expertise to bring regulatory compliance to agile testing. Through this collaboration, life sciences and other similarly regulated industries can now leverage combined best-in-breed solutions from Tx3 and Xpand IT via a unified, agile oriented, validation testing and compliance solution.
Tx3’s VERA (Validated Electronic Records Approval) provides a continuous quality and compliance platform that can now be leveraged with Xpand IT’s Xray test management solution, offering a stark contrast to disruptive, legacy validation practices. This combination of market-leading tools enables agile teams working in a regulated environment to seamlessly embed the management and execution of compliance and validation requirements within existing software testing and software quality practices, rather than in addition to them.
“With VERA already supporting a number of leading application development and application testing tools, our extension to Xpand IT Xray now brings true agile test management capabilities to teams who also need to account for regulatory compliance.” – Henry Farris, CTO at Tx3 Services
Modern, agile testing requires a more nimble, streamlined, and efficient approach to computer systems validation. VERA coupled with Xray brings this capability to regulated teams with a unified platform for software testing, quality, and compliance.
About Tx3: Tx3 Services is a software development and compliance company that provides workflow controls and electronic signatures for a wide range of application lifecycle tools and methodologies. These solutions help life sciences teams achieve regulatory compliance more effectively and efficiently in their GxP systems.
About Xpand IT Xray: Xray is the leading Quality Assurance and Test Management app for Jira. Improve the quality of your systems through effective and efficient testing that runs through the entire software development lifecycle. Xray supports both manual and automated tests and provides powerful reports to ensure full requirements coverage. More than 4.5 million testers, developers and QA managers trust Xray to manage 100+ million test cases each month. Xray is a mission-critical tool at over 5,000 companies in 70+ countries, including 137 of the Global 500.
