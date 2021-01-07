HHS Continues Community Based Testing Sites for COVID-19

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the extension of the Community Based Testing Site program for COVID-19 testing, through partnership with national pharmacy and retail chains CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, Quest (through services at Walmart) and service provider eTrueNorth (through services at Health Mart and Topco locations). The partnership has resulted in establishing more than 3,300 COVID-19 testing locations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. To date, more than 5.6 million tests have been conducted as a result of this partnership.

The Community Based Testing Site program began in the spring of 2020 and includes a large percentage - over 70% - of testing sites located in communities with moderate-to-high social vulnerability, as evidenced by their racial and ethnic composition, their household composition, their socioeconomic status, and similar considerations.

“We are proud of our collaborations and accomplishments with national pharmacy and retail chains who are able to offer testing throughout our communities across the United States. These community partners allow us to reach more Americans for their testing needs,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D. “As the pandemic continues across our nation, these testing partnerships are vitally important to continue to provide testing to those who need it,” Giroir added.

The program will continue to operate into April 2021 as a result of a $550 million funding extension.

To learn more about testing sites, visit https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html.