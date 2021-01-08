Everybody Vote Fundraises Selling Flower Bulbs

Everybody Vote, In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sells Plant Bulbs To Finance Voter Registration.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico—Everybody Vote has announced a flower bulb fundraiser to raise money to help register young voters to vote. Dave Mulryan, President of Everybody Vote, said “We are committed to registering young voters, and engaging them in civic life. We need to pay for our activities, and the idea of fundraising while also selling flower bulbs is great.”

There are 4 million young people turning 18 in 2021, and they need to be registered to vote. There are about 24 million young people that have turned 18 in the past 6 years, and there are another 20 million that will turn 18. It is the largest bulge of new voters since the baby boom began voting in the early 1970’s. The 2020 election broke a 120 year old record for voter turnout.

Mr. Mulryan pointed out that the engaged young voter is the country’s best asset. He noted: “We have a huge new population that needs to understand voting, needs to understand government, needs to be registered. At Everybody Vote that is our mission.”

The catalog of available bulbs can be reached here.

https://shop.giveandgarden.com/spring-garden-fundraiser-68.html#!/Seller/112