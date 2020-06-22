Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Notes Gay Pride By Examining The Subaru Campaign That Ran In The Gay Press

Back To The Future: The Gay Press Continues To Thrive

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

Contact:

Dave Mulryan

Mulryan Nash Advertising

505-980-5120

CBC, the Canadian Radio Broadcasting Corporation is marking Pride month by going back—to the time when Subaru Cars of America started a revolution by advertising in the gay press. Todd Evans, President of Rivendell Media, the largest gay media buying company in the United States notes: “When Subaru started, in 1994, the gay media was supported by phone sex lines, and Absolute Vodka, the news about the AIDS epidemic was grim, we had ONLY bad news, yet suddenly there was this car company buying millions of dollars worth of ads. Subaru, and Mulryan/Nash showed that the gay market existed, and that it was effective, the prices were reasonable, and, most importantly, it worked.”

Listen to the story on CBC here.

The Subaru campaign was developed by Mulryan/Nash Advertising. The campaign ran from 1994 until 2008.

Subaru, as noted in the radio piece, continues to enjoy intense brand loyalty from gay consumers, even though Subaru abandoned the campaign as the 2008 financial crisis hit. Dave Mulryan, who founded Mulryan/Nash notes: “The company moved on, and, frankly, few car companies have come in to fill a clear void. They, the automakers, should, because the gay press may be he only bright spot in publishing, with growth, and a continued presence in virtually every American city. The gay press continues to be cost effective, vibrant, and, most importantly, it gets to that greatest of great consumers, gays.”

Mr. Mulryan: “Marketers need to pay attention to the gay market. Millennials care very much about what their gay contemporaries do, and follow their consumer habits closely. The gay market has shifted, to be a vector to that most elusive of animals, Generation Z and millennials. We have a country that is unstable, yet the Supreme Court just affirmed the legitimacy of gays. Politicians, campaigns, and brands should pay attention.”

Mulryan Nash started in New York City in 1989. It continues to target gay consumers, and is now located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mr. Mulryan continues to helm the company. www.mulryan-nash.com

Rivendell Media is located in Mountainside, New Jersey. They represent 95% of all gay media in the country. https://rivendellmedia.com/home.html#contactus