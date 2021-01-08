Chocoswap will start token sales on LID
Chocoswap, the first cross-chain decentralized exchange based on Ontology , will officially start token sales via LID at 21:00 January 8th PST.SINGAPORE, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chocoswap, the first cross-chain decentralized exchange based on Ontology ecosystem, will officially start token sales via LID (Liquidity Dividends Protocol) at 21:00 January 8th PST.
Chocoswap’s vision is to become the first decentralized exchange built on Ontology, and it aims to resolve the issues in the existing decentralized exchange sphere. With the help of dual token mechanism (utility token: Choco; governance token: VNLA), Chocoswap will realize the absolutely fair DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). Choco is the utility token in the ecosystem, while VNLA is the governance token in the decentralized autonomous organization.In addition, Chocoswap will return all profits to ecosystem members, including buying back Choco from secondary market and sharing dividends to Choco holder, so that it could reach a win-win result eventually. Also, VNLA applies the halving model similar to Bitcoin, which will form a deflation economy model. Further, it will realize instant cross-chain transactions and much lower transaction fees. Chocoswap has passed the code audit from well-known audit company QuillAudits.
In addition to being able to solve the problems of the current decentralized exchanges, in view of the various problems currently appearing in the centralized exchange. Chocoswap, as a better decentralized trading platform, can not only enable users to hold their own crypto assets, solve the problems of the current centralized exchange, but also have the user experience similar to the centralized exchange. At present, Chocoswap is built based on the Ethereum network and it is planned to migrate to Ontology mainnet in early 2021.
ONTO（https://www.onto.app/), Ontology’s self-sovereign data wallet, is a one-stop mobile application for the management of your digital identity, data and assets, giving users the power to control the value of their data.
Based on this cooperation, ONTO will integrate the DeFi mining feature of Chocoswap, and users can easily join the mining through ONTO entrance. It is expected for Chocoswap to be listed on the ONTO wallet in the next two weeks, and the defi mining function will be available next month.
In the future, ONTO will combine Chocoswap’s cross-chain trading service to ensure users can easily participate in the cross-chain swap, transaction mining, decentralized referral program, and many other functions. In addition to the cooperation in terms of products, ONTO will give Chocoswap more support regarding marketing, media, communities, etc.
Ontology will provide technical and marketing support to help the technical iteration and development of Chocoswap, thus facilitating the sustainable development of the Chocoswap.
Presalee OPEN: Jan. 8th, 9PM PST.
Token supply : 21M $Choco
Available for presale : 7.35M $Choco
1ETH : 9187.50 Choco
Minimum — 0.01 ETH
Maximum — 25 ETH
Presale Link: https://sale.lid.sh/choco
Visit chocoswap.org to learn more about $Choco
