Atlas Capital announced a strategic investment in OASIS
DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to official sources, Dubai Atlas Capital（http://www.atlascapital.org/） announced a strategic investment in OASIS. The two parties will deepen cooperation in the blockchain and truly leverage the financial value of equity token.
OASIS is known as a tokenized equity asset based on the real blockchain. And Oasis business ecology is endorsed by leading agricultural enterprises. The innovative business value added by Oasis Farm, Oasis Weibang and Oasis Mall, will exemplify the financial value of equity token.
Atlas Capital was founded since 2016 and it is committed to global strategic consulting and investment in financial technology and blockchain. It has operation teams in Dubai, Hong Kong and Shanghai. It is also a partner of Dubai’s Innovation District. Blockchain Campus is the largest blockchain platform in the Middle East co-founded by Atlas Capital and Expo 2020 Dubai’s Innovation District.
Shawn You
