U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Periodic Nighttime Lane Closures Planned Through Winter for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place periodically on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) through the winter for reconstruction of the southbound side of U.S. 1 and three U.S. 1 bridges, as well as the center section of Street Road (Route 132) under the final major stage (Stage 4) of the project to widen and improve U.S. 1 and its interchanges in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The weather dependent work schedule and locations are:

Sundays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway; and

Sundays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

In addition, the ramp from westbound Street Road (Route 132) to southbound U.S. 1 is closed during southbound reconstruction. Traffic normally using this ramp will continue west, then turn left on Old Lincoln Highway back to U.S. 1.

For Stage 4 construction, two lanes of southbound U.S. 1 traffic have been shifted to the rebuilt middle for reconstruction of the southbound roadway and construction of the southbound side of new U.S. 1 bridges over the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the Turnpike ramps and Street Road (Route 132).

In addition, Bristol Road remains closed to through traffic between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard until spring 2021 for replacement of the bridge over U.S.1.

All work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $95.1 million Section RC1 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Section RC1 is the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

