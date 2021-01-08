Q&A released with the Latvian National Armed Forces ahead of the Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe conference
SMi reports: The Chief of Staff, Logistic Command, Latvian National Armed Forces is set to speak at the virtual event this March.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last November, work began on the construction of a Rail Baltica Central Hub in Riga, Latvia. * Rail Baltica is the largest EU infrastructure investment project in the Baltic states and would allow for a standardized and uninterrupted rail link to the rest of NATO, with freight service up to 120 kilometers per hour. The project stresses that the new railway connection will have crucial importance for strengthening military logistics and the operational capabilities of all three Baltic States. The railway will bring more efficient transportation options for military goods than any of the transit routes currently available by sea, air, or road. **
With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce Lieutenant Colonel Reinis Baško, Chief of Staff, Logistic Command, Latvian National Armed Forces will be presenting at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference, taking place virtually on the 2nd and 3rd March 2021.
Free Access for Military and Government personnel and the price is £499 for Commercial Organisations.
Lieutenant Colonel Reinis Baško will be presenting on ‘Maximising the Host Nation Support Capability of the Latvian Armed Forces to Improve incoming Alliance forces Mission Effectiveness’, covering:
• Updates on current HNS capabilities
• The Rail Baltic project implementation within HNS mission effectiveness
• Assessing future developments within the Latvian Armed Forces in regards with HNS
Ahead of the virtual event in March, we also caught up with Lieutenant Colonel Reinis Baško to discuss his role, priorities, current projects, opportunities, and the upcoming event. Snapshot of the interview is below.
What are you currently working on anything in the field of defence logistics and supply chain management?
“Main working area is coordination of procurement processes and warehousing issues due to increase of budget that is allocated for the defence. This task as well includes improvement of existing procedures and digitalization of processes. In addition, there is increase of Host Nation Support related activities that are maintained by Logistic command.”
Are there any industry partners that you are currently working with to streamline supply chains and enhance their efficiency?
“The Ministry of Defence of Latvia is currently developing a grant programme to increase competitiveness, innovation and export capacity of Latvian defence industry. The grant programme will enhance the cooperation between research sector and industry. Logistic command provides military logistic expertise for those projects.”
The full speaker interview and the brochure is available to download
Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe
2nd-3rd March 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsor: Continest
Sponsors: Crowley Government Services and GOFA
*Source: emerging-europe.com
**Source: jamestown.org
