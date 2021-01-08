Shawnnell Batiste of Choosing Empowerment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEANDER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's the choices we make that dictate which direction our life goes. Even small choices can really affect the trajectory of your life. If we make better choices, we will find ourselves in better position to create the life we want.

Shawnnell Batiste is an experienced licensed professional counselor and the founder of Choosing Empowerment. Shawnnell has a passion for serving those in need, providing counseling to those who are chronically underserved.

“I believe in the power of choice,” says Shawnnell. “My goal is for people to be empowered in their ability to choose and to make empowering choices.”

Shawnnell is not your average therapist. For over 19 years, Shawnnell has served at-risk youth, developmentally delayed or disabled children and adults, and the mentally ill.

“I was born a therapist,” says Shawnnell. “This is all I wanted to do since I was seven years old. I didn't really even know what a child psychiatrist was, but I knew I wanted to help children. I wanted to talk to people. I want to help people. And that's what most people want. They're the experts on themselves. They just want somebody to be able to hear them, understand them, not judging them, be compassionate.”

Choosing Empowerment is for people from all walks of life.

“What do you want to do? Do you want to continue to suffer or do you want to get better? What are the steps we need to take to make it better?” says Shawnnell. “Following those steps will be difficult. I won't lie to anybody and say changing patterns of behavior is easy, but when you make those empowered choices you get motivated because life is a choice.”

Sometimes we feel like we don't have control. We feel like life happens to us beyond our control. If we can change that thought process, we can recognize that we have control over our behaviors and how we advocate for ourselves.

“When you are able to see how much control you have over your life, things can change and positive things can happen,” says Shawnnell. “I'm proud of utilizing my knowledge and experience to help others.”

Close Up Radio will feature Shawnnell Batiste in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 11th at 3pm EST

