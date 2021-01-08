2:00 PM

Join Wyoming USDA Rural Development staff for a presentation on our Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program which helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income.

We will cover general program information, eligibility requirements and steps to start the application process.

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ value-added-producer-grant- vapg-webinar-usda-rural- development-wy-tickets- 134538174301

Contact Shelby Johnsen with registration questions at Shelby.Johnsen@usda.gov or (307) 337-6319.

Agribusiness