VPN Protection Free | Avoid Hackers While Using Public Wi-Fi
NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gone were the days when an internet connection, let alone a Wi-Fi, is considered as a luxury. Being online is now a necessity as people do almost every stuff in cyberspace (e.g., online shopping, mobile banking, delivery service, online marketing, etc.), that is why the surge of public Wi-Fi is not surprising.
Public Wi-Fis are a huge help for internet users to stay online wherever, especially whenever there is an urgent matter and the user is outdoors. No one will ever know when something unpleasant or pressing circumstance is going to happen; that’s why staying online is significant- this is to keep someone updated.
Even though public Wi-Fis are a great help, it could be a tool for cyber theft. Most of these public Wi-Fis are unsecured and unencrypted, which makes the user’s personal information and online activities like personal photos and videos, home address, email and social media log-ins, banking details, and even credit card information be more vulnerable to cyberhackers.
Enabling a Virtual Private Network or a VPN would help the user hide his online activities while connecting to a public Wi-Fi. Every traffic that will go to and from the user’s device, it will all be encrypted and not seen by anyone; ergo, the user would not be traced and tracked. Although there is a slight chance that the user’s connection will be impeded, the information will be unreadable for the lingering third parties, making them pointless. A VPN makes this possible as it sends the user’s traffic caused by online activities through a ‘secret tunnel’ which is encrypted.
To ensure safety, a user must install a trusted VPN app, like GoingVPN. GoingVPN is a totally free VPN that also caters unlimited data and max speed for the users to browse without hassle. Offering two bundles which are the Basic account and Plus account, users will relish surfing the internet with several location servers to choose from.
Bottomline
Internet services and Wi-Fis make people’s lives easier, but with cyberthieves roaming around the web, internet users must also be extra cautious as every online activity is at risk. Prevention is better than cure, connecting to a VPN is a huge help for the safety and security of every internet user.
GoingVPN.com
