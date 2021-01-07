1/7/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis: Take Steps to Safeguard Your Finances from Fraud During Financial Wellness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— In recognition of January as Financial Wellness Month, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to know the warning signs of fraud and is sharing tips on how to prevent becoming the victim of a financial scam. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “With people spending more time than ever in front of their computers due to COVID, cybercriminals have ample opportunities to target their next victim. While budgeting, savings, planning for retirement, and good credit management are important tools to keep your finances in order, a critical part of any financial plan is fraud prevention. Knowing what to look for and how to spot fraud before it happens can help ensure your family’s financial security. If you suspect that you are a victim of fraud, report it immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com." Four Tips to Protect Yourself from Scams in 2021 1. Keep an eye on your account balances. Routinely check your credit, checking and savings accounts for unauthorized charges or deposits. Immediately report any suspicious activity.

2. Purchase items with a credit card instead of cash or debit. Credit cards offer consumer protection if there are issues with a purchase.

3. If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Be wary of unfamiliar merchants and or items at prices well below those of other shops.

4. Be social media smart. Posting too much can make the perfect target for scammers – review your social media privacy settings to limit what you share publicly.

