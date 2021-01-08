Our Top Pick: Best Free Unlimited VPN for Android
What makes the best VPN server for Android? First up, it should be free. Read on to learn more.INDIA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always keep your standards high. In love and life in general, you should never ever settle for less. This is why when choosing the Virtual Private Network (VPN) service to protect your online privacy, you should always aspire to get the best one in the market.
But first, why do you need a VPN, you might ask? Aside from protecting you from data theft and manipulation, it also helps with encrypting basically everything you do online so you leave no trace behind. Using VPN will also help you unlock restricted contents and save you big money by switching location servers from one country to another.
One quick search on the internet and you’ll be greeted with countless VPNs ready to serve you, all of which are efficient and trustworthy, but there are four qualifications that make up our top pick for today, namely:
- Unlimited data usage
- Best when it comes to speed and security
- Works for Android
- 100% free with no subscription fee
Surely, many VPN services make the cut for the first three criteria, but only a few make it to the last one. GoingVPN made it.
GoingVPN offers its users lightning-fast internet and non-expiring unlimited data usage for streaming and downloading. It uses a military-grade encryption algorithm so you are sure that no one snoops in on your online activities and no one, even professional hackers, can steal and manipulate the data you send over the internet against you. Ever worried about connecting to a public Wi-Fi? Now, you don’t have to. Thanks to GoingVPN’s top-notch security features, you can now connect to unsecured networks, risk-free.
It has 8+ location servers that can help you defeat geo-blocks so you can continue accessing your favorite websites through your Android phone or tablet, anywhere you are in the world. The best part is, it is 100% FREE with no subscription fee and no annoying pop-up ads! It doesn’t get better than that. Click on this link for more details: https://goingvpn.com/
Get your GoingVPN app on Google Play Store, just type in GoingVPN, install, and then see the magic for yourself.
*You can also enjoy a 7-day free trial of the GoingVPN Plus version by sharing it with your friends.
