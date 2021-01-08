People Should Not Sacrifice Style For Functionality in Briefcases or Work-Totes When They Can Have Both - Vikki Jones

Stylish, Functional Briefcases Tablet, Camera, Blogger Ready Bucket Bag Laptop/Tablet Ready Briefcase

Vikki Jones' briefcases provide both functionality and style that adapt to laptops, tablets and all of today's mobile work needs.

Style matters. As the founder of a successful publishing and media company I have to look the part, while making sure my devices are accessible and safe.” — Vikki Jones, CEO

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convenience, quality craftsmanship, aesthetic, and transitional functionality are all important factors in considering your needs in a work bag. Making good business deals includes the bag you’re carrying, as it can save you time, add efficiency, and overall keep work-related essentials organized and close at hand. Society moves at jet speed, and people need convenience and hassle free everything, especially in a business bag. More than ever people need that convertibility and flexibility in a bag to be able to transition from casual to executive settings, as well as on into the evening.

COVID-19 has especially inspired this need to alter one’s workspace, work essentials, and work dynamic in a way that is conducive to a rapidly-changing, eventful, and unpredictable time. Thus, my work came from a strong belief in opportunity, open doors, and the drive to mend a ‘need’. This is why I began my work in publishing; there was a need outside of mainstream and corporate America to foster up-and-coming writers. And at this time, there is yet another need – a new need in totes, camera bags, business bags, crossbody bags, etc.

Vikki Jones addresses the need for briefcases and totes for today's mobile workers that require style. Remembering an occasion where she was 'judged by her work bag' - attending an event hosted at one of L.A.'s exclusive hotels - she started the online brand during COVID19 stay at home push.

"Style matters. As the founder of a successful publishing and media company I have to look the part while making sure my devices are accessible. Sometimes my devices include cameras, tripods, laptops, and tablets; that's a lot of equipment to fit in a bag. I never found what I needed on the market in a bag - durability, style, functionality - so after a major bag malfunction I designed a bag just for me. Before designing my own bag, people would literally look at my camera/laptop bag with judging eyes. Now people stare in awe at my new carries and briefcases - a 180 to say the least. My bag grabs attention, starts conversation and even help me land a few deals," says Jones.

Jones offers luxurious and highly crafted briefcases and totes through the use of innovative creations, for travel across town or across country. Luxurious details such as quality leathers, and gold fixtures heighten her briefcases and totes' exclusivity.

About Vikki Jones Briefcases:

Vikki Jones briefcases and totes offer superior craftsmanship, hassle-free functionality, made from quality fabrics and materials.

About Vikki Jones:

Vikki Jones is an entrepreneur and founder of VMH Publishing - a four-time award-winning book publishing house and VMH Magazine, a lifestyle digital publication. Her work includes some of the most powerful influencers and brands in the world. Including the NFL, WOBI, The Economist, Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Airlines), Former President Barack Obama, Tyler Perry (Producer), Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks), Joel Osteen (Inspirational Speaker), Ariana Huffington (Founder Huff Post), and a host of others.