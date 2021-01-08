Rhode Island again recognized as national leader in cost-saving energy efficiency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island ranks fourth in the nation as a leader in cost-effective energy efficiency programs and incentives, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). Energy efficiency investments help local residents and businesses use less energy to provide the same output. In doing so, these investments reduce energy consumption and costs for families and businesses, shrink our carbon footprint, and create jobs throughout the green economy.

ACEEE, an independent organization that promotes energy efficient policies and investments, released its 2020 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard this month. It found that Rhode Island "continues to achieve among the highest levels of savings in the country" even in a year in which energy efficiency efforts were slowed nationwide due to COVID-19.

"Rhode Islanders should be proud of the state's continued standing as a national clean energy leader," said State Energy Commissioner Nicholas S. Ucci. "During the Raimondo Administration, Rhode Island has consistently ranked among the top states for cost-effective energy efficiency and innovation. These investments are foundational to Rhode Island's clean energy future and our economy, helping to reduce energy consumption, costs, and harmful greenhouse gas emissions, while supporting local businesses and thousands of clean energy workers. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our energy efficiency programs."

According to the report, Rhode Island has set aggressive energy savings targets for electric and gas utilities' programs that help residential and commercial customers save energy as part of its energy efficiency resource standard. These efforts extend to the public sector, too. Pursuant to Governor Raimondo's Lead by Example Executive Order, the State government is adopting cost-saving efficiency measures that are reducing energy demands and operating costs while improving building health and comfort. The State has entered into an innovative Strategic Energy Management Plan (SEMP) with National Grid that is actively supporting the deployment of cost-effective efficiency investments across public sector facilities.

"With more people working and attending school from home due to the pandemic, our energy efficiency programs that provide residents and businesses with a way to cut costs and decrease energy use have never been more critical," said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. "We're gratified to see so many of our customers embracing these innovative energy efficiency initiatives, including our virtual home energy assessments which were implemented at the start of the pandemic. As other states continue to grow their investments in energy efficiency, National Grid looks forward to working with policymakers and other stakeholders to ensure that Rhode Island maintains its nation leading position and that the state's energy efficiency programs continue to be the foundation for the state's clean energy future."

The full ACEEE report is available here: https://www.aceee.org/press-release/2020/12/2020-state-energy-efficiency-scorecard

Rhode Island's scorecard is here: https://www.aceee.org/sites/default/files/pdfs/ACEEE_ScrSht20_RhodeIsland.pdf

For more information about the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources and its energy efficiency programs, please visit www.energy.ri.gov.