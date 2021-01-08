TraceGains Partners with the CRN on Health Claims Campaign
TraceGains announced it's joined the Council for Responsible Nutrition as an affiliate member following several months of collaboration on joint initiatives.
TraceGains, the leader in compliance and innovation software for food, beverage, and supplements companies, announced today it joined the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) as an affiliate member following several months of effective collaboration on joint initiatives.
— Steve Mister, CEO for the Council for Responsible Nutrition
The two organizations will host a webinar on Jan. 21, 2021, focusing on strategies for dietary supplements and functional foods manufacturers and brand owners to streamline and automate new product development while easing the burden of claims substantiation. The complimentary webinar is open for all to register here.
CRN CEO Steve Mister praised his organization’s growing relationship with TraceGains.
“TraceGains helps illuminate the providence of raw materials, ingredients, and items much in the same way that CRN’s Supplement OWL does with finished goods,” Mister said. “These are complementary initiatives that, together, help deliver the kind of supply chain transparency we need to improve safety and consumer confidence in dietary supplements and natural products.”
During the webinar, Mister will join TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki to discuss how dietary supplements and natural products companies can ease the burden of health claims substantiation, achieve faster new product development, and connect teams with a networked platform. Mister also plans to provide an updated report on the changing political and regulatory landscape in Washington, D.C.
Labeling and promotion of dietary supplements are the most visible ways the FDA and FTC track compliance but developing appropriate substantiation for supplements claims can be a roadblock to getting products to market quickly. Creating a single source of the truth for shared data among quality, R&D, and marketing teams – and ultimately consumers – is imperative to overcome this challenge.
“We’re both dedicated to the strengthening of the dietary supplements industry,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said about the CRN collaboration. “Supply chain transparency is paramount to that goal and forges trust with consumers and regulators. Both our companies see the tremendous benefits that digital transformation can bring, and I look forward to our joint efforts in educating and supporting the supplements community.”
“We look forward to working with TraceGains in 2021 to help educate our industry on proven methods to maintain regulatory compliance and establish a competitive advantage,” Mister added.
About CRN
The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), founded in 1973, is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing more than 180 dietary supplement and functional foods manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control, and safety, our manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN’s Code of Ethics.
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. The global technology company delivers networked compliance and innovation solutions to leading consumer brands who want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find that 80% of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to instantly connect and collaborate.
