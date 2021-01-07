Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,620 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 4

This week, my colleagues and I returned to Jefferson City to begin the 2021 legislative session. Opening week tends to be a bit shorter, with swearing in ceremonies on the first day and mainly housekeeping items to start. Very soon, we will learn our committee assignments, and then the real work of discussing and debating the merits of legislation will begin.

Please note that I have a new office. I am now located in room 323.

I look forward to this session and doing all I can, not only for the 28th Senatorial District, but for all of Missouri. I will keep you apprised of actions at the Capitol throughout session.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

You just read:

Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.