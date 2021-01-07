Timothy T. Williams, Jr. Foundation for Wrongful Convictions (TTWFWC) Presents: How To Work With Experts
A Virtual Fireside Chat on the Benefits Of Having Experts As Part Of A Legal Team
Experts increase courtroom success in criminal defense cases and can act as a consultant and/or testifying expert to help the defense attorney ensure their effectiveness.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN:
Friday, January 22, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM (PT)
WHERE:
ONLINE EVENT - FREE WITH RSVP: www.TTWFWC.org
WHO:
Presented by the Timothy T. Williams, Jr. Foundation for Wrongful Convictions (TTWFWC), in association with Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent (LPI) and WrightOne Media Group
WHAT:
A practical fireside chat between Prof. Paula Mitchell, Attorney at Law and Legal Director at Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent (LPI) and Mr. Timothy T. Williams, Jr., Author and national Police Procedure, Use of Force, & Wrongful Conviction Expert. These two industry-leading legal professionals will highlight the benefits of having experts as part of a legal team. They will explore previous experiences in wrongful conviction cases, including the contribution expert witnesses make to help with exoneration efforts, along with best practices for working with experts. Law students and professionals alike are traditionally unaware of how to work with experts. Experts increase courtroom success in criminal defense cases and can act as a consultant and/or testifying expert to help the defense attorney ensure their effectiveness. This is the perfect event for social justice advocates, law students, lawyers, investigators, legal experts, law enforcement professionals and those who aspire to become expert witnesses/consultants.
About the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent (LPI):
The Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent (LPI) investigates and litigates cases of wrongful conviction. LPI’s clients are men and women who are serving decades-long or life sentences in California prisons for crimes they did not commit. The Project for the Innocent’s mission is to free the innocent, create knowledgeable, dedicated students who are passionate about serving the public, and to ensure justice for future generations by advocating for necessary changes in the criminal justice system. To learn more visit lls.edu/LPI.
About Timothy T. Williams, Jr. Foundation for Wrongful Convictions (TTWFWC):
Timothy T. Williams, Jr. Foundation for Wrongful Convictions (TTWFWC) is making history by providing attorneys, experts, and criminal investigators with grant funding that embraces their prevailing industry rates to work as teams on state and federal wrongful conviction cases initially focused in California. In response to the national crisis of wrongful convictions, TTWFWC sets itself apart by funding the exoneration process from beginning to end. To learn more visit ttwfwc.org.
