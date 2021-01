Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Vaccination Efforts in Indian River County

Vero Beach, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Indian River County at the Vero Beach Fairgrounds and Expo Center. This drive-thru vaccination site has the capacity for 500 vaccinations per day and is available to seniors 65 years of age and older.

This week, Governor DeSantis has made several announcements regarding Florida's proactive COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

