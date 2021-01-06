Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-01-06 13:54:19.67 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Goodman

Maxwell Mace of Goodman spelled his way to the first $100,000 top-prize win on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased his ticket at C-Mart, 21552 Gateway Drive, in Goodman.

Triple Cash Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers game, with over $13 million in unclaimed prizes, including six more $100,000 top prizes. 

In FY20, players in McDonald County won more than $3.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $367,000 in commissions and bonuses, while an additional $1.6 million went to education programs in the county

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

