Learn handgun care and cleaning at free MDC virtual class Jan. 12

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Many people may have received a handgun as a holiday gift. Or perhaps you’ve had one for a while but never really had the chance to learn how best to take care of and maintain it.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an online Handgun Care and Cleaning class Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 6-7 p.m. The class is free and open to ages 16 and up.

Many focus on improving their shooting accuracy and safety when using a handgun . . . both extremely important. However, it’s easier to overlook the equally-important aspects of care and maintenance. This program will address those vital aspects.

The staff at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will show participants why it is important to maintain handguns and how to properly clean them. They’ll also cover disassembly, maintenance and storage. The class will examine what equipment and materials handgun shooters need to keep their firearms in good working condition. It will look at a variety of different handgun actions.

Handgun Care and Cleaning is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEs. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.