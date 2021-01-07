Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Jan. 7, 2021

It’s the start of a new year and a new legislative session. On Jan. 6, the First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly began with the swearing-in of recently elected senators. I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues as we help move the state forward in the months ahead.

With session now underway, I wanted to take some time to talk about some of the proposals I’ve filed for this session. One of my main priorities this year is Senate Bill 36. This legislation creates the Capitol Complex Tax Credit Program. It would allow qualified donors to receive a tax credit for donations to key rehabilitation and renovation projects throughout downtown Jefferson City. Buildings like the State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion and Supreme Court Building are historical treasures of our state, but if we expect them to stay that way, they need our support. I believe this legislation is an effective way to encourage private donations to preserve these historic structures and have a positive impact on the Jefferson City community, all while reducing costs to the state.

Another important bill I’ve filed this year is Senate Bill 300, which would bring Missouri into the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. This will provide doctors certified in other states with an expeditious path to practicing here in Missouri, while still ensuring the highest quality of care for our citizens. I believe this bill could reduce barriers and help fill health care positions in underserved areas across the state, especially as we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ve also filed Senate Bill 37, dealing with anhydrous ammonia, a highly effective source of nitrogen fertilizer. This bill aims to ensure regulation of this important product is not overly burdensome, while at the same time preserving a high level of safety. Another ag-related bill I’ve filed is Senate Bill 301, which I believe will help encourage Missourians to practice safe, responsible fire management by using licensed prescribed burn professionals.

These are just a handful of the bills I have filed this year. For more information about my other bills, as well as the bills filed by my fellow senators for the 2021 legislative session, please visit senate.mo.gov.

As always, it is an honor to serve the 6th Senatorial District. If my office can be service to you, please feel free to contact us at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.