Sen. Barbara Anne Washington Begins Term as State Senator

Jefferson City — State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, took the oath of office on Jan. 6, 2021, officially beginning her term as state senator for Missouri’s 9th Senatorial District, which includes a part of Jackson County. The swearing-in ceremony served to kick off the First Regular session of the 101st General Assembly, which will run through May 14, 2021. During the legislative session, Sen. Washington plans on advancing policies aimed at improving education, furthering criminal justice reforms and addressing tax increment financing.

“I am honored and grateful for the trust placed in me by the people of the 9th Senatorial District to represent them in the Missouri Senate,” said Sen. Washington. “I will continue to always do my best to serve them and ensure their voices are heard in government. I look forward to working with my colleagues to find real solutions that make a tangible difference in the lives of Missourians all across the state.”

Prior to being elected to the Senate, Sen. Washington served the residents of Jackson County in the Missouri House of Representatives for three years. In addition to her legislative duties, Sen. Washington is a practicing attorney who also possesses an MBA. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia’s School of Journalism. She obtained her Master of Business Administration from Avila University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Senator Washington is a lifelong Kansas City, Missouri, resident. She is a member of the St. James United Methodist Church, and has one daughter and two grandsons.

For more information about Sen. Washington and her legislative priorities, please visit senate.mo.gov/Washington.