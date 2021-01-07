ROBERT ARMSTRONG, THE EXPERT CEO OF APPSTEM, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

ROBERT ARMSTRONG, THE EXPERT CEO OF APPSTEM, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Series DotCom Magazine- Thought Leaders Making News

Robert Armstrong, CEO of Appstem, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series.

“The interview with Robert Armstrong was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and Founders, can learn from Robert’s leadership position in the app marketplace.” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Armstrong , CEO of Appstem , has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Robert Armstrong, CEO of Appstem, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Robert Armstrong discusses new initiatives at Appstem, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Robert Armstrong joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series. Andy Jacob , CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Robert Armstrong was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and Founders, can learn from Robert’s leadership position in the software and the app marketplace. Robert Armstrong is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Robert learning more about how Appstem has become a leader in supporting startups and Fortune 500 companies with their apps and software.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.com

ROBERT ARMSTRONG, THE EXPERT CEO OF APPSTEM, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE